Cowen Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $110.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.33.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.10. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after buying an additional 481,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after buying an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,021,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

