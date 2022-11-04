CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

CRA International has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

CRA International Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $118.00 on Friday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRA International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CRA International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CRA International by 4,587.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

