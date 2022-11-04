Craig Hallum Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.90.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $172.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

