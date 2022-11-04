Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.58-$7.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,762. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. TheStreet lowered Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Crane by 96.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

