Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.58-$7.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crane Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Crane stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $103.31. 9,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

