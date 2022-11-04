Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.66. 8,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,124. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

