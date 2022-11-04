Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 252,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,373,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,845,100. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.66. 37,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,821. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.97 and a 200 day moving average of $545.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

