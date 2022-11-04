Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4 %

WY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,089. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.