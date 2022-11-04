Credit Agricole S A Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,390 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.14. 281,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,093,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

