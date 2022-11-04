Credit Agricole S A Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.