Credit Agricole S A Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI Announces Dividend

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $5.65 on Friday, reaching $456.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,008. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.31. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.