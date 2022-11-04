Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 272,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $17.73. 54,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

