Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,083,106 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,083,106 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,543,000 after buying an additional 2,257,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after buying an additional 652,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,286,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,987,000 after purchasing an additional 869,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,684. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

