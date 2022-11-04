Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €75.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday. set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNP stock traded up €1.50 ($1.50) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €49.39 ($49.39). The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($69.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.85.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

