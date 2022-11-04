Credit Suisse Group Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,471.93.

Booking Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $45.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,871.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,840. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,803.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,945.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking by 15.0% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 65.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Booking by 16.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Booking by 18.7% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 5,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

