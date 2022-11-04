Credit Suisse Group Cuts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $42.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

NYSE YELP opened at $36.34 on Friday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,447.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,051,618 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

