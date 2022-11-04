Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.24.

CS stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 159,836 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,057 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

