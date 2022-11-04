Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.24.
CS stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.43.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
