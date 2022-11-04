Credit Suisse Group Raises Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target to CHF 58

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Holcim from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Holcim from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Holcim Stock Performance

HCMLY opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Holcim has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

