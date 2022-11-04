Credit Suisse Group Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $50.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

