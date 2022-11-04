Critical Analysis: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center -0.29% 9.66% 4.60% Wag! Group N/A N/A -3.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Wag! Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 4.91 -$3.41 million ($0.03) -461.18 Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wag! Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center.

65.7% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for European Wax Center and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wag! Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

European Wax Center presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.68%. Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 155.17%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than European Wax Center.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

