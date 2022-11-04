Critical Comparison: Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) vs. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hywin has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hywin alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 117.69% 8.93% 4.80%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $300.79 million 0.55 $36.53 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $90.45 million 5.17 $116.10 million $4.03 4.75

This table compares Hywin and Fidus Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fidus Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hywin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hywin and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Hywin.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Hywin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

(Get Rating)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. The company also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government bonds, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, and other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, it provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas property developers. Further, the company manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.