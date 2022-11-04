Critical Review: UserTesting (USER) vs. Its Competitors

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) is one of 415 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare UserTesting to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of UserTesting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of UserTesting shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UserTesting and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 7 3 1 2.45 UserTesting Competitors 1718 11709 24899 552 2.62

Valuation & Earnings

UserTesting currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.19%. Given UserTesting’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UserTesting has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares UserTesting and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $147.40 million -$50.72 million -12.98 UserTesting Competitors $1.82 billion $284.92 million 14.64

UserTesting’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UserTesting. UserTesting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UserTesting and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting -35.63% -47.37% -24.49% UserTesting Competitors -80.85% -86.44% -9.05%

Summary

UserTesting peers beat UserTesting on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

