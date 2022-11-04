Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $76.60 on Friday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 114.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,020,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

