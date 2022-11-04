Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cryoport traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 12949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Cryoport Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth $87,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $948.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

