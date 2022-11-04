Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $304.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $266.00 to $304.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

Cummins Trading Down 3.5 %

Cummins stock opened at $232.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.56. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $249.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cummins by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 767.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Cummins by 52.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

