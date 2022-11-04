CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CURO Group to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CURO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

CURO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,841. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.80. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

CURO Group Dividend Announcement

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.07 million. CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is -61.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 172.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Stories

