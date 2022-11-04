Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,097,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 101,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $123.84 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

