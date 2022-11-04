Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up to $41.32

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.32, but opened at $49.90. Cutera shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 4,970 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Cutera Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.30). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 1,515.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cutera by 2,861.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

