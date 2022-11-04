Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up to $41.32

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.32, but opened at $49.90. Cutera shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 4,970 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Cutera Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.30). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 1,515.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cutera by 2,861.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Stories

