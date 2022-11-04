CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.65.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.97. 240,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

