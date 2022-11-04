CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Cut by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned about 0.12% of CyberArk Software worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $78,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.6 %

CYBR traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.13. 19,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.35.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

