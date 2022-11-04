Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYCC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 86,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

