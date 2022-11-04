Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.23. 13,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,874. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

