Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys 8,720 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

