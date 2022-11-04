Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 663,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

