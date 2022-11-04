Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.52. 95,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,127. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.