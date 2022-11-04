Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.64. 50,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.