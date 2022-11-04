Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 7,599 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 185,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,085,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

