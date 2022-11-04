DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,105. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,236,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

