Daiwa Capital Markets Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $205.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Daiwa Capital Markets to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $219.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

