Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

Datadog Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,508.51 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

