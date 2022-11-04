Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $100.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,508.51 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Datadog by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Datadog by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

