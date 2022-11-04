Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $75.01 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7,508.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

