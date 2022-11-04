DataHighway (DHX) Reaches One Day Volume of $605,204.00

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. DataHighway has a market cap of $145.29 million and approximately $605,204.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $4.56 or 0.00021874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.54 or 0.31879213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012451 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,884,143 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.58995982 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $644,466.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

