Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Lowered to €10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €11.90 ($11.90) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.20) to €9.70 ($9.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.30) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($11.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($12.80) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.49.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

DVDCF opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

