Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

DAWN stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.