Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

