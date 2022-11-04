Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,560. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
