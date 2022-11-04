Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,560. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

