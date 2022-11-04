Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin Sells 23,136 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $1,298,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,167.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 77,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,634. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

