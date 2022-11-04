Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 4,108,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 4,524,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.04).

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of £65.17 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

