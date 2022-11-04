Deluxe Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deluxe by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

